Data from the latest edition of the Establishment Survey from ratings and measurement company Barb has revealed19.08 million UK homes, 67.4% of households, had access to a subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service in Q1 2023, a 1.7% decrease from Q4 2022.
The losses were shared across all of the major services with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ all seeing small quarterly drops in the number of UK homes with access to their services.
Looking at the SVOD market leader, Barb revealed 16.96 million homes had access to Netflix in Q1 2023, down 1.1% from 17.15 million in Q4 2022. 12.90 million homes had access to Amazon Prime Video in Q1 2023, down 1.7% from 13.12 million in Q4 2022, while 7.14 million homes had access to Disney+ in Q1 2023, a decline of 1.9% from 7.28 million in Q4 2022.
By contrast, the Barb survey pointed to quarterly gains for NOW and Apple TV+. It noted that 2.03 million homes had access to NOW in Q1 2023, up 8.0% compared with 1.88 million in Q4 2022. For Apple TV+, 1.91 million homes had access to the CE giant’s subscription video service in Q1 2023, an increase of 13.0% from 1.69 million in Q4 2023.
Looking at the SVOD market leader, Barb revealed 16.96 million homes had access to Netflix in Q1 2023, down 1.1% from 17.15 million in Q4 2022. 12.90 million homes had access to Amazon Prime Video in Q1 2023, down 1.7% from 13.12 million in Q4 2022, while 7.14 million homes had access to Disney+ in Q1 2023, a decline of 1.9% from 7.28 million in Q4 2022.
By contrast, the Barb survey pointed to quarterly gains for NOW and Apple TV+. It noted that 2.03 million homes had access to NOW in Q1 2023, up 8.0% compared with 1.88 million in Q4 2022. For Apple TV+, 1.91 million homes had access to the CE giant’s subscription video service in Q1 2023, an increase of 13.0% from 1.69 million in Q4 2023.