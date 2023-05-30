Compliance logging, intelligent broadcast and over-the-top (OTT) monitoring premier solutions provider Actus Digital is to use Broadcast Asia to introduce two new products along with improvements to the latest version of its Intelligent Monitoring Platform.
The new over-the-top (OTT) monitoring solution OTT StreamWatch is described by the company as a game changer for OTT quality assurance. In addition to 24/7 quality assurance, it provides compliance logging, OTT stream monitoring, and aircheck recording of native HLS and other OTT ABR streams. It can be deployed as a stand-alone solution or as part of the Actus Intelligent Monitoring Platform - providing customers with a central interface.
OTT StreamWatch is also said to be the first product that makes it economically feasible to monitor FAST, IPTV and OTT streaming channels throughout an entire workflow. It is said to be a cost-effective option for OTT content owners, streaming companies, and service providers of all sizes.
“We’re committed to providing top-level support to our customers and partners in Asia. Our significant user base in the region allows us to tailor our solutions to the specific requirements and workflows of this market,” said Sima Levy, CEO of Actus Digital.
“We’re proud of the relationships we’ve established and are the only compliance logging vendor exhibiting at BCA. Our office in Asia provides pre-and post-sales support, allowing us to perform better and faster service to our Asian customers. We work closely with our customers and enhance our solution with their specific needs and ideas in mind.”
