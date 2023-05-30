European LED screen manufacturer Alfalite has inked a distribution agreement deal with Miami-based company Vitech US to be its Master Distributor in its rental and pro AV Integration channels in Latin America.
Under the terms of the deal, Vitech US will now distribute the Alfalite Litepix LED panels to its partners in the Rental market, as well as the Alfalite ModularPix LED panels to its integrators in the Pro AV market.
Based in Spain, Alfalite has a number of facilities that carry out LED screen design, manufacturing, and certification. The agreement represents Alfalite's entry into the rental and pro AV integration markets in Latin America, where the company already operates in other sectors such as broadcast and VP XR.
“We are very happy to have reached this agreement with Vitech US, a distributor with a long history, solvency and prestige in Latin America, representing high-level brands to offer its channel quality solutions and high reliability, which is fully aligned with our philosophy in the market,” said Alfalite international development director Juan Vega.
“We are very proud that Alfalite has trusted us for its operations in Latin America. We are convinced that together we will achieve very important things in the Pro AV market in the region,” added Pablo Paludi, sales director of the Pro AV division of Vitech US.
“We are seeing a growing demand for LED panel solutions throughout Latin America, and Alfalite is a world leader in this market. With all our experience of more than 20 years through the strong distribution network that our company has, we see a very exciting future, with a lot of work and full of projects with Alfalite.”
