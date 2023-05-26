Media technology and video transport solutions provider LTN has revealed that it has delivered a million live video feeds via the company’s proprietary multicast-enabled global IP network that delivers <200ms latency and 99.999% reliability.
Since its inception in 2007, LTN has delivered live feeds via the LTN Network for primary transmission, testing, and monitoring for a diverse range of high value programming including live news coverage, entertainment, political live events, esports, and premium live sports events such as the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, NFL Draft 2020 and American Idol.
The company says that with its multicast enabled IP network, it will be ushering in the future of global media transport with reliable, scalable, and intelligent distribution for high value content. It assures that it can provides a cost efficient, flexible alternative to traditional distribution mechanisms that drive scale and monetisation for content owners worldwide.
On 8 May 2023, LTN managed its 1 millionth live feed for a live football game between Arsenal de Sarandí and Gimnasia La Plata in Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol.
“Our 1 millionth booking on the LTN Network marks a cataclysmic shift in the status quo of live media delivery as world leading organisations recognise the potential of IP-based distribution,” said LTN chief science officer and co-founder Yair Amir. “In an increasingly complex and fragmented market with new business models emerging and new ways of working constantly evolving, multicast enabled, intelligent IP video transport provides the best foundation to underpin the future for any media business. We’re incredibly proud of this milestone and look forward to continuing to innovate with our Network to drive business results for our customers.”
Live feeds delivered via the LTN Network includes built-in insights, rich data and business intelligence which is designed to give customers greater visibility and control over their content compared with traditional satellite or fibre-based models. Via the LTN Network portal, customers can access data around viewing metrics, ISP connectivity, signal continuity, packet loss, latency and last-mile health.
LTN customers have used the network to deliver sports, news, and other entertainment content to global viewers across traditional broadcast, over the top (OTT) and free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) services. Key clients include MSG Networks, TelevisaUnivision, Deutsche Welle, Sinclair Broadcast Group and Fox Sports.
