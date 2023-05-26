As it continues with its strategy of focusing on its core streaming TV activity Netgem Group has released a trading update showing positive subscriber growth and momentum in annual recurring revenues (ARR).
The report showed that as of 30 April 2023, the group had 609,000 end-user subscribers to the NetgemTV service, including B2B and B2B2C accounts, managed on behalf of its operator customers, up 19% since the start of the year and a rise of more than 30% over the last 12 months.
In the UK, the deployment of TalkTalk TV 4K powered by Netgem is moving forward, with a continuous improvement of the offer of contents, of which now more than 220 channels, including 100 first rank FAST channels like Deal or No Deal, Motorvision and Tennis TV. Moreover, the growth on the altnets market continues, with a launch in April 2023 with operator Connect Fibre.
In the Northern region, deliveries supporting Finnish operator Elisa’s Viidhe Premium offer in Finland were said to have been strong in 2023. The group also further extended its agreement with Elisa, integrating Android TV technology for a launch in the next few months.
The group now supplies the operator POST in Luxembourg with its new generation Multi-screen TV based on its NetgemTV platform. In France, having taken took over management of the content and subscribers of Reunionese client Zeop at the end of 2022, launched a new ZeopTV offer in April 2023 integrating the new generation of Android TV Box, in partnership with the ZTE group. In February, Netgem reached an agreement with Nordnet to sell its consumer fibre operator business in France to a subsidiary of the Orange group.
Netgem Group is now raising its ARR growth target and is now aiming for more than 25% growth compared with 2022. “Our strategy is to turn our Netgem platform into a key value-adding intermediary between publishers of content…and distributors, in particular telecom operators. The first months of 2023 comfort us in our ambitions,” said Netgem CEO Mathias Hautefort.
