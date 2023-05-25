The findings of attention meta-analysis by media platform provider Teads are said to have further proven the practicality of attention as a new measurement metric, and underscored actionable ways for companies to use attention for improved brand lift and campaign outcomes.
Through its research, Teads found key learnings on attention measurement across over 500 global campaigns totalling more than 120 years of consumer attention. In addition, it was able to validate the four drivers of attention – quality of media, ad experience, relevance and creative – identified through joint research with major holding companies, and provide key insights into each, as measured by Lumen and Adelaide.
Teads found that quality premium publishers, such as Condé Nast and news publishers, outperformed on attention metrics, with quality content driving attention levels at least three times higher than Facebook, according to multiple measurement sources. Additionally, Teads premium ad formats were said to be delivering attention comparable to YouTube, with a 15% higher APM (attentive seconds per 1,000 impressions) target compared with Lumen's December 2022 benchmark, while also being better perceived and more efficient.
The survey extended outside of digital media by measuring connected TV (CTV) within an omnichannel campaign across its digital and CTV inventory. Teads identified +21% lift in omnichannel attention compared to the digital-only benchmark, according to Adelaide. In one campaign, by optimising with high attention media across all channels, a brand drove 42% stronger lifts against Teads’ in store-visitation benchmarks.
The research revealed that the four drivers of attention have a validated relationship between in-market attention measures and campaign outcomes – across different measurement partners, different verticals, and that maximising attention can result in greater brand lift.
A further finding was that there was significant room for optimisation on media and creative to increase attentive reach and dwell time, indicating that the adaptation of the creative to the platform and the relevance of the placement and context further enhance attention levels, with early studies showing a 20% uplift in attention across the flight of a campaign.
With increased focus on action driven by attention measurement, Teads says that it is keenly focused on developing insight in three core areas: CTV and how to maximise attention on the TV screen, the intersection of context and attention as a component of measurement and planning in a cookieless world, and activation opportunities, particularly around product development to ensure highly attentive, efficient campaigns that deliver on outcomes across channels.
“From these findings, we have seen clients embrace attention and build a competitive advantage as the industry aligns on a standard definition of attention as a metric,” said Caroline Hugonenc, senior vice president, research & insights, Teads. “To support them in their journey, we will keep on innovating on the measurement solutions that we are proposing but also on the integration of attention metrics in the activation and planning stage.”
Teads found that quality premium publishers, such as Condé Nast and news publishers, outperformed on attention metrics, with quality content driving attention levels at least three times higher than Facebook, according to multiple measurement sources. Additionally, Teads premium ad formats were said to be delivering attention comparable to YouTube, with a 15% higher APM (attentive seconds per 1,000 impressions) target compared with Lumen's December 2022 benchmark, while also being better perceived and more efficient.
The survey extended outside of digital media by measuring connected TV (CTV) within an omnichannel campaign across its digital and CTV inventory. Teads identified +21% lift in omnichannel attention compared to the digital-only benchmark, according to Adelaide. In one campaign, by optimising with high attention media across all channels, a brand drove 42% stronger lifts against Teads’ in store-visitation benchmarks.
The research revealed that the four drivers of attention have a validated relationship between in-market attention measures and campaign outcomes – across different measurement partners, different verticals, and that maximising attention can result in greater brand lift.
A further finding was that there was significant room for optimisation on media and creative to increase attentive reach and dwell time, indicating that the adaptation of the creative to the platform and the relevance of the placement and context further enhance attention levels, with early studies showing a 20% uplift in attention across the flight of a campaign.
With increased focus on action driven by attention measurement, Teads says that it is keenly focused on developing insight in three core areas: CTV and how to maximise attention on the TV screen, the intersection of context and attention as a component of measurement and planning in a cookieless world, and activation opportunities, particularly around product development to ensure highly attentive, efficient campaigns that deliver on outcomes across channels.
“From these findings, we have seen clients embrace attention and build a competitive advantage as the industry aligns on a standard definition of attention as a metric,” said Caroline Hugonenc, senior vice president, research & insights, Teads. “To support them in their journey, we will keep on innovating on the measurement solutions that we are proposing but also on the integration of attention metrics in the activation and planning stage.”