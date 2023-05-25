Sports streaming service DAZN Group has announced a strategic partnership with social media automated content detection solutions provider Videocites to intensify its battle against intellectual property (IP) theft and illegal social media streams of the Dazn service.
The collaboration is said to reflect the companies’ shared commitment to combating online piracy and promoting legitimate live sports streaming services and is part of DAZN Group’s wider campaign to protect its valuable IP. Indeed, the company warns that the ease and speed with which video can be shared on social media platforms has led to a proliferation of illegal streams of live sports content in recent years.
The Videocites solution uses AI-driven video recognition algorithms, enabling the identification of unauthorised streams amidst vast amounts of user-generated content on social media platforms, even when the video has been manipulated or distorted as part of the pirates’ efforts to circumvent defence mechanisms. Using this in real-time, Videocites technology is said to be able to allow Dazn to remove 98% of the thousands of pirated streams detected on social media within minutes, representing unprecedented efficiency and protecting the intellectual property of rights owners.
“By swiftly removing pirated streams from social media platforms, we disrupt the viewing experience, which in turn demotivates consumers from accessing them in the future and encourages them to seek a legitimate service,” said DAZN Group chief technology officer Sandeep Tiku. "Ultimately, this will deter intellectual property theft and maintain a fair and sustainable digital environment, safeguarding the interests of broadcasters, rights owners, and athletes. The potential upside is remarkable.”
“Personal streaming has significantly increased the scale of social piracy, which is no match to the current manual solutions,” added Videocites co-founder & CEO Eyal Arad. “Videocites uses its Video-AI capabilities to combat the rising tide of social piracy with scalable, immediate, and resilient detection and enforcement. We are proud to have a valuable contribution to a leading innovative streaming platform like Dazn and support their global growth.”
