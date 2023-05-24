Looking to enable customers to quickly and easily create linear, OTT or FAST channels, media and entertainment industry cloud playout solutions provider Veset has made its Nimbus enterprise-grade cloud playout solution for advanced channel origination and management available in AWS Marketplace.
An SaaS cloud playout solution, Veset Nimbus is designed to enable broadcasters, content owners and service providers to create and manage professional linear TV channels entirely in the cloud, for delivery to any distribution platform, from traditional terrestrial digital, satellite or cable to OTT.
Users can combine live and pre-recorded content, such as VOD, along with dynamic broadcast graphics and various secondary data, including SCTE-35, closed captions, subtitles and custom metadata.
Veset believes that bringing Nimbus to AWS Marketplace offers an on-demand solution for channel creation where content owners can create and launch linear TV channels quickly and easily, while paying only for what they use. It enables channel owners to ingest content from various sources, schedule channel content, while managing a mix of live and pre-recorded content. The ability to integrate ad markers makes it easy to monetize channels.
“Broadcasters and content owners of today need fast, efficient, reliable, and straightforward ways to launch, manage and deliver high-quality linear channels commented Veset CEO Gatis Gailis. “By making Veset Nimbus available in AWS Marketplace, AWS customers can now create and launch professional channels in a matter of minutes.”
