Having used sports to create a beachhead as it expands into new territories, Viaplay Group has now appointed Cecilia Gave as EVP and head of sports to oversee strategic development and coordinate the management of sports operations across all relevant markets.
The sports rights portfolio is continuously overseen by Viaplay Group president and CEO Anders Jensen CEO, and managed by Rune Knudsen, SVP and head of sports Continental Europe & Baltics, and Edward Breeze, SVP and head of sports UK.
The new appointment is effective immediately and Gave (pictured) brings broad experience from the industry and a very successful track record within the company. In her new role, Cecilia will Cecilia joins the Group Executive Management team and is based in Stockholm.
Gave joined Viaplay Group in 2016 and has held various leadership roles, most recently VP Sport Production. Cecilia has also been VP and head of sports Norway and SVP and group head of Viafree, as well as head of operations for MTG Sport Sweden. Before joining Viaplay Group, Gave held managerial positions at Boxer TV, Titan Television and Schibsted.
Commenting on the appointment Jensen said: “While we always strive to be the best at delivering sports experiences today, we must also stay ahead of the curve when it comes to developing our products to cater for new needs, new viewing behaviour and commercial opportunities tomorrow. Viaplay has a unique market position with a portfolio of top-class sports rights, combined with great live coverage and studios, now it is time to further leverage on these rights, drive growth and maximise their full potential in our markets. Cecilia’s extensive experience and leadership qualities make her the ideal choice to lead our sports department into the exciting future.”
Gave added: “I am both humbled and honoured to take on the responsibility of leading Viaplay Group’s sports operations into the next phases of our journey. Over the years, our company has become synonymous with premium sports entertainment and I am excited to work even closer with our talented teams to continue strengthening our position and to elevate the viewing experience for sports enthusiasts and beyond even further.”
