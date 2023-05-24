Aiming to supports the adoption and growth of NextGenTV by removing uncertainty around licensing, Avanci Broadcast, the one-stop licensing platform for ATSC 3.0, has added four new licensors based in China, Japan, the Netherlands and South Korea.
Based on the same IP-based technology used by over-the-top services, and also known as NEXTGEN TV, ATSC 3.0 is designed to expand flexibility and adaptability for broadcasters, allowing them to transmit data that will both enhance TV broadcasts. It is designed to deliver broadcasts from 4K Ultra HD to mobile signals, enabling new business models and delivering better video quality and immersive audio to viewers, whilst also providing the capability of advanced emergency information and alerting.
Avanci Broadcast is an independent intermediary which streamlines the licensing process, offering makers of products such as TVs and set-top boxes a single agreement covering the ATSC 3.0 standard essential patents (SEPs) of all its licensors, avoiding the need to negotiate individual bi-lateral agreements with each.
Existing Avanci Broadcast licensees including LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Sharp and Sony are now also licensed to ATSC 3.0 SEPs of these new licensors at no additional cost, increasing the value of their licence.
The new deals involve researchers and inventors at ETRI, KPN, NEC and NERC-DTV respectively who have enabled their organisations to be significant contributors to the ATSC 3.0 / NextGenTV standard. Alongside the initial Avanci Broadcast licensors, they are collectively responsible for more than 80% of all families containing patents declared essential for ATSC 3.0.
“We believe that our market-based solution supports the adoption and growth of NextGenTV by removing uncertainty around licensing,” said Ilkka Rahnasto, senior vice president at Avanci Broadcast. “We appreciate the trust and support of our newest licensors, as well as our existing partners.”
