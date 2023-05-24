In what the two firms say is a collaborative effort that continues expansion of their worldwide relationship, Google Cloud and Quickplay have announced that they are teaming to drive new digital transformation opportunities for content providers, streaming providers and broadcasters in the Middle East.
In practice the firms say they are building on a shared history of cloud innovation to bring to market regionally optimised solutions that leverage Google Cloud’s new Middle East regional data centre in Qatar. The solutions are designed to help streaming providers design, deploy and scale new cloud-native platforms with the flexibility of personalisation capabilities to enable rapid, cost-effective time to market and powerful subscriber engagement and monetisation.
Quickplay’s R&D team has already used Google products and tools to enable delivery of personalised free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) services, real-time data and recommendations and low latency video. Joint customers include PLDT and Cignal in the Philippines, aha in India, YES Network and MSG Networks in North America.
“As we work with the Qatar Ministry of Communications and Information Technology to unleash the power of Google Cloud, it is expaoind that we surround ourselves with trusted partners who can maximise the impact of our platform,” said Kip Schauer, global head of media & entertainment, gaming partnerships, Google Cloud. “Quickplay has proven repeatedly that they have the vision, the commitment, and the technical expertise to help drive positive business and market results for the media industry in the Middle East and beyond.”
“In deployment scenarios around the world our close, collaborative relationship with Google Cloud has helped our customers achieve their objectives,” added Quickplay chief business officer Paul Pastor. “We look forward to helping Google Cloud make the most of the new opportunities that are being generated by its enhanced presence in the Middle East.”
Quickplay’s R&D team has already used Google products and tools to enable delivery of personalised free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) services, real-time data and recommendations and low latency video. Joint customers include PLDT and Cignal in the Philippines, aha in India, YES Network and MSG Networks in North America.
“As we work with the Qatar Ministry of Communications and Information Technology to unleash the power of Google Cloud, it is expaoind that we surround ourselves with trusted partners who can maximise the impact of our platform,” said Kip Schauer, global head of media & entertainment, gaming partnerships, Google Cloud. “Quickplay has proven repeatedly that they have the vision, the commitment, and the technical expertise to help drive positive business and market results for the media industry in the Middle East and beyond.”
“In deployment scenarios around the world our close, collaborative relationship with Google Cloud has helped our customers achieve their objectives,” added Quickplay chief business officer Paul Pastor. “We look forward to helping Google Cloud make the most of the new opportunities that are being generated by its enhanced presence in the Middle East.”