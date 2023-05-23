Telenor teams with SoftAtHome for tri-band gateway, repeater
Infrastructure 23-05-2023
Independent software company for broadband, video and analytics, SoftAtHome, has announced the deployment of Norwegian incumbent telco Telenor’s latest home gateway and repeater.
M7 Deutschland to launch SVOD service
VOD 23-05-2023
Setting up with CANAL+ Group-owned sister company Studiocanal, M7, one of Germany's leading aggregators of TV entertainment, is offer its customers a subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) in addition to its current TV channel portfolio.
RTL AdAlliance embraces Love TV Channels to monetise CTV inventory
Ad Tech 23-05-2023
RTL Group’s international sales house, RTL AdAlliance, has become the trusted monetisation partner for connected TV advertising (CTV) on the newly launched Love TV free advertising-funded streaming TV (FAST) channels in Germany, Spain, France and Italy.
Police Rescue Australia set for Channel 4, TVNZ
Deals 22-05-2023
Ahead of the observational documentary’s premiere on Channel 9 in Australia in June 2023, UK-based factual and scripted distributor Hat Trick International (HTI) has closed pre-sales for series Police Rescue to major broadcasters in the UK and New Zealand.
Little Dot Studios aims to clean up with rebooted Wombles
Social TV 22-05-2023
Digital content agency and media network Little Dot Studios has been awarded a social media contract to support classic and brand-new animation from legendary kids brand, The Wombles, as it continues to inspire kids to recycle.
E! Entertainment takes more Prime Hollywood series
Deals 21-05-2023
In a global coup for the Paris-based producer, Prime Entertainment Group has licensed more than 100 episodes of its series Stories and Spotlight to E! Entertainment in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.
Fabric beefs up executive team to boost operations
Major Businesses 21-05-2023
Following what the media and entertainment catalogue management company describes as period of “significant” growth for the company, Fabric has appointed Tuncay Pervaz as its new chief operating officer tasked with fostering growth and scalability in line with core values and culture.
