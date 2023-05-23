 Rapid TV News - Kino Lorber, First Look Media enter into SVOD joint venture
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our privacy policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them. [Close]

Telenor teams with SoftAtHome for tri-band gateway, repeater

Infrastructure Editor 23-05-2023
Independent software company for broadband, video and analytics, SoftAtHome, has announced the deployment of Norwegian incumbent telco Telenor’s latest home gateway and repeater.
Telenor Soft athome 23May2023

M7 Deutschland to launch SVOD service

VOD Editor 23-05-2023
Setting up with CANAL+ Group-owned sister company Studiocanal, M7, one of Germany's leading aggregators of TV entertainment, is offer its customers a subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) in addition to its current TV channel portfolio.
M7 VOD SCPresents 23May2023

RTL AdAlliance embraces Love TV Channels to monetise CTV inventory

Ad Tech Editor 23-05-2023
RTL Group’s international sales house, RTL AdAlliance, has become the trusted monetisation partner for connected TV advertising (CTV) on the newly launched Love TV free advertising-funded streaming TV (FAST) channels in Germany, Spain, France and Italy.
PLANET pics 23May2023

Police Rescue Australia set for Channel 4, TVNZ

Deals Editor 22-05-2023
Ahead of the observational documentary’s premiere on Channel 9 in Australia in June 2023, UK-based factual and scripted distributor Hat Trick International (HTI) has closed pre-sales for series Police Rescue to major broadcasters in the UK and New Zealand.
Police Rescue 22May2023

Little Dot Studios aims to clean up with rebooted Wombles

Social TV Editor 22-05-2023
Digital content agency and media network Little Dot Studios has been awarded a social media contract to support classic and brand-new animation from legendary kids brand, The Wombles, as it continues to inspire kids to recycle.
Womble Group Litterpickers 22May2023

E! Entertainment takes more Prime Hollywood series

Deals Editor 21-05-2023
In a global coup for the Paris-based producer, Prime Entertainment Group has licensed more than 100 episodes of its series Stories and Spotlight to E! Entertainment in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.
Prime Ent 22 May 2023

Fabric beefs up executive team to boost operations

Major Businesses Editor 21-05-2023
Following what the media and entertainment catalogue management company describes as period of “significant” growth for the company, Fabric has appointed Tuncay Pervaz as its new chief operating officer tasked with fostering growth and scalability in line with core values and culture.
Fabric Pervaz 19 May 2023
MPTS 2023 - Register here
IBC 2022 - Video Interviews
European Sports Summit
Sponsored by Amagi
Unleash growth and agility with unified workflows on the cloud

What’s the secret to be a successful broadcaster today? Getting the balance of TV and OTT right. If you are a broadcaster, you need more than just TV presence to thrive in today’s multiscreen world. To keep up with the ever-evolving viewer demands and make the most of your content libraries, you need to diversify your presence across OTT and CTV/Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST).

Tech Talks
Industry Insights

ICS Nordic sinks teeth into Vampira

Deals Editor

Rights Management, Monetisation, Protection key for content revenue

Infrastructure Editor

BBC Studios appoints new EVP for US content distribution

Major Businesses Editor

BT maintains pace of fibre deployment

Major Businesses Editor

Major US pay-TV providers show record subs loss in Q1 2023

Media Analysis Editor

Cable TV makes surprise viewing share increase in April 2023

Ratings/Measurement Editor

NPAW: Eurovision a “symphony of streaming success”

Ratings/Measurement Editor

Roku brings women’s sports programming to centralised location

OTT Editor

Broadcast 2040+ campaign gathers momentum

Major Businesses Editor

Sony opens UK virtual production space at Pinewood Studios

Infrastructure Editor

RTVE deploys LiveU's IP cloud services across Spain, globally

Infrastructure Editor

SPI’s Gametoon, Fightbox make Mongolia debut via Thema Asia-Pacific

Deals Editor

Connected TV measurement volumes soar for DoubleVerify in Q1

Ad Tech Editor

NBCUniversal, Amazon strike FAST channel deal for local NBC, Telemundo stations

OTT Editor

US video stack sees setback as viewers dial back

Media Analysis Editor

The Voice launches new Metaverse studios

Social TV Editor

LaLiga deal sees DAZN kick on in Spanish streaming

Media Analysis Editor

Virgin Media deploys Vubiquity for VOD, EST

Infrastructure Editor

Compact Pictures options The Pharmacist

Deals Editor

Streaming surges but revenues slide in ITV Q1

Major Businesses Editor

TV3 supercharges Go3 streaming with personalised recommendations

Infrastructure Editor

Fubo enhances connected TV advertising measurement with iSpot.tv

Ad Tech Editor

NPAW to enable anti-account sharing, cross-device playback

Infrastructure Editor

UK broadband buoys improved Q1 for Liberty Global

Major Businesses Editor

ITN to use Vodafone 5G SA for Coronation coverage

Mobile Editor

NPAWVideo analytics to be integrated into Sportradar

Infrastructure Editor

DAZN unveils Combat, Women’s Football FAST channels

OTT Editor

Mech TV continues fast channel expansion with Rakuten TV

OTT Editor

MPTS 2023: CJP Broadcast drives practical virtual production

Infrastructure Editor

MPTS 2023: Hitomi highlights instant lip sync, latency solution

Infrastructure Editor

Fubo hits big in Boston Red Sox partnership

OTT Editor

Vodafone Deutschland goes live with Synamedia business insights

Infrastructure Joseph O'Halloran

ElectricNOW enEspañol FAS channel arrives on multiple platforms in US

OTT Editor

Xumo Play launches NFL Channel

OTT Joseph O'Halloran

Teads launches CTV Media across Canada, Latin America, Europe

Infrastructure Editor

Altitude Sports uses Cloud ID to boost streaming access

Infrastructure Editor