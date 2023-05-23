Setting up with CANAL+ Group-owned sister company Studiocanal, M7, one of Germany's leading aggregators of TV entertainment, is offer its customers a subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) in addition to its current TV channel portfolio.
M7 believes that its new offer will enable network operators to benefit from the growth opportunities in the streaming market, increase customer retention and address new target groups.
The new service will show content including Studiocanal channels Arthaus+, Allstars and Moviecult which feature high-quality European films and series, exclusive originals as well as US blockbusters. Such material is said to enable network operators to offer their customers a fully-fledged SVOD service, increasing their revenues and expanding their market positions. The channels are curated editorially and address clearly defined target groups.
“With our attractive SVOD offer, we enable partners to enter the streaming market easily and quickly,” said Marco Hellberg, managing director of Eviso Germany GmbH, the M7 business partner in Germany. “The white label product strengthens their brand in competition and opens up an additional source of revenue, rounding off the classic TV line-up."
In addition to SVOD, M7 will be showing at the forthcoming ANGA COM details regarding the transition of V signal distribution to the M7 partners over fibre networks, based on what the company says is a flexible, fully redundant and future-proof solution designed to increase further TV channel variety.
