RTL Group’s international sales house, RTL AdAlliance, has become the trusted monetisation partner for connected TV advertising (CTV) on the newly launched Love TV free advertising-funded streaming TV (FAST) channels in Germany, Spain, France and Italy.
The channel selection of Love TV Channels provides audiences with three high quality digital TV channels that address specific sets of interests. Advertisers will be able to book TV spots within a linear ad break integrated into the highly audience-specific live channels, replicating a traditional TV ad experience, which at the same time offers the advanced targeting standards of digital advertising.
The new deal will see RTL AdAlliance include the channels Love Wine, Trailers and Love The Planet in its growing CTV portfolio.
Love The Planet is a digital TV channel dedicated to raising awareness about climate change and highlighting opportunities to tackle environmental problems and create a more sustainable world.
Using various formats – such as documentaries, weekend marathons, TV programmes and DIY shows – issues of sustainability, nature, environmental protection and climate awareness are raised and discussed. The programming caters to local audiences with country-specific studios and content. On the Germany-language channel, ORF's Selber garteln, lohnt sich das? - Die Wahrheit über Urban Farming dives into projects promoting urban farming and balcony gardening. The channel is exclusively available on Samsung TV Plus.
The channel Love Wine offers documentaries and stories about wineries around the world. The channel Trailers is dedicated to the most recent news from the entertainment industry, with interviews, behind the scenes content and trailers.
“Consumers today are watching more differentiated video content than ever before. Online offerings like FAST channels complement traditional TV programming as well as on-demand subscription services. This fragmentation presents advertisers with both challenges and opportunities,” said Stephen Byrne, RTL AdAlliance’s executive director new partnerships Europe and MD Nordics at smartclip, part of RTL AdAlliance.
As the sales partner for Love TV Channels' FAST offering, RTL AdAlliance will distribute the inventory as part of its CTV offering. RTL AdAlliance is confident that it can provide Love TV Channels with a comprehensive distribution infrastructure through a pan-European sales approach and local RTL sales units in key markets.
“FAST channels certainly fall into the latter category by enabling advertisers to reach specific audience segments. By placing climate change topics in an easy-to-digest and accessible format, the channel will help viewers expand their understanding of environmental issues. We are delighted about this cooperation with Love TV Channels.”
Love TV Channels CEO and co-founder Teresa López added: “Our channel selection is designed for unique preferences. With Love The Planet in particular, we have a channel in our portfolio that offers high quality and engaging content appealing to a growing, environmentally conscious target group, while creating suitable advertising space for brands looking for audience-generating and brand-safe content. To unlock the full potential of our portfolio, RTL AdAlliance integrates our channels into a comprehensive CTV advertising offering that meets advertisers' expectations."
