Ahead of the observational documentary’s premiere on Channel 9 in Australia in June 2023, UK-based factual and scripted distributor Hat Trick International (HTI) has closed pre-sales for series Police Rescue to major broadcasters in the UK and New Zealand.
The programme centres on the New South Wales Rescue and Bomb Disposal Unit, a group of elite officers who specialise in high-risk incidents, such as mountain rescues, sieges and bomb disposal. Routinely risking their lives as they work to save others, NSW’s crack officers are among the best-trained rescue experts in the world.
Over six episodes, Police Rescue Australia introduces viewers to the men and women who keep NSW safe, offering a unique insight into the loyalty, camaraderie and humour that binds them together. The series is narrated by multi-award-winning Australian actor, writer and director, Brendan Cowell (Avatar: Way of the Water, Game of Thrones, Love My Way)?
Channel 4's More 4 in the UK and TVNZ in New Zealand have both committed to the (6 x 60’) series, produced by Sydney-based award-winning indie Lune Media.
HTI has an ongoing commercial partnership covering both formats and finished programming with Lune Media, and among the indie’s titles represented by HTI are Could You Survive on the Breadline (3 x 60’), produced for SBS, which challenges preconceptions about poverty and disadvantage in Australia; and Channel 7’s Every Bite Takes You Home, in which internationally acclaimed chef, television presenter and author Kylie Kwong celebrates Australia’s multiculturalism via the recipes handed down through generations of migrants.
Lune Media has also re-versioned Keo Films’ pioneering eco series War on Waste by for ABC Australia, which has just commissioned the show for a third season. HTI’s formats catalogue also includes four series of River Cottage Australia, produced by Lune Media for Foxtel and based on the original Hat Trick format River Cottage.
Commenting on the new commission, Hamish Turner, Nine's director of 9Now and programming said: "With unprecedented access, Police Rescue Australia captures first-hand the fearless men and women of the NSW Police Rescue and Bomb Disposal unit, and the often traumatic and challenging situations they find themselves in. Nine is proud to be sharing these front-line stories filled with heart and hope."
Hat Trick International director of sales Sarah Tong added: “At HTI, we like to think we can spot a winner when we see one — and Channel 4 and TVNZ clearly agree that Police Rescue Australia has winner stamped all over it. It’s one of those rare shows that has it all, from spectacular feats of courage against the backdrop of spectacular scenery to real-life stories about real-life people, told with compassion and humour. NSW’s Police Rescue units are staffed by extraordinary officers, bound by a deep loyalty not only to each other but to their mission of saving lives.”
