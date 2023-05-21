In a global coup for the Paris-based producer, Prime Entertainment Group has licensed more than 100 episodes of its series Stories and Spotlight to E! Entertainment in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.
E! Entertainment creates and covers all things related to pop culture offering shows such as Botched and Celebrity Game Face. From E! News to Live from E! on Hollywood’s biggest nights, E! says fans turn to the channel as a trusted source to connect with their favourite stars.
Spotlight and Stories are Prime’s best-selling short -format series diving into the careers of Hollywood A-list actors. Their format is designed to allow audiences to learn all about the filmography of some of the industry’s most renowned professionals in a few minutes.
Prime’s entertainment catalogue covers a range of content focused on Hollywood’s industry with award-winning series broadcast globally such as Hollywood’s Best Film Directors (888 x 26’), Meet the Costume Designers (10 x 15’) and Close Up (120 x 26’), among others.
The producer has previously licensed popular series including Hollywood On Set and Hollywood’s Stories to NBCUniversal International Networks & DTC network Studio Universal in Africa (120 x 26’) among others. It has also previously licensed popular series including Hollywood On Set and Hollywood’s Stories to NBCUniversal International Networks & DTC network Studio Universal in Africa.
Spotlight and Stories are Prime’s best-selling short -format series diving into the careers of Hollywood A-list actors. Their format is designed to allow audiences to learn all about the filmography of some of the industry’s most renowned professionals in a few minutes.
Prime’s entertainment catalogue covers a range of content focused on Hollywood’s industry with award-winning series broadcast globally such as Hollywood’s Best Film Directors (888 x 26’), Meet the Costume Designers (10 x 15’) and Close Up (120 x 26’), among others.
The producer has previously licensed popular series including Hollywood On Set and Hollywood’s Stories to NBCUniversal International Networks & DTC network Studio Universal in Africa (120 x 26’) among others. It has also previously licensed popular series including Hollywood On Set and Hollywood’s Stories to NBCUniversal International Networks & DTC network Studio Universal in Africa.