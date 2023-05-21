Kanal D Drama, which claims to be the sole channel presenting best premieres of impactful Turkish dramas fully dubbed into neutral Spanish, has announced the premiere of new series Zeynep (O Kiz), a modern-day drama that explores the new profession of producing social media content.
Zeynep (O Kiz) essentially is the story of a young woman obsessed with becoming a renowned influencer on social networks and escape the unbearable reality that surrounds her. At the same time, she must take care of her father as if she were “a mother,” because her father is disabled due to a birth accident. She is the only child of Kadir, a 45-year-old man who talks and behaves like a five-year-old boy and is always playing with a toy car. Their father-daughter relationship is unique and peculiar. Although Zeynep loves her father, she dreams of leaving and fleeing the life that has been her lot. She tries to escape her reality and the problems of the house. Everything will change for her when she starts cleaning the house of the well-known influencer Ozan, whose way of life she longs for so much.
The series was written by Sırma Yanık, directed by Özlem Günhan, and the leading roles in the series are Dilin Döğer as Zeynep, Kadir is played by one of the most talented Turkish actors, Erkan Petekkaya, well known for his portrayal of the character Ali Akarsu in the hit drama series of Kanal D Drama, Tormenta de Pasiones (Time goes by). Also part of the cast is Cengiz Orhonlu as Ozan and the actress Sezin Akbaşoğulları who plays Sitare.
Kanal D Drama is the first 24/7 Turkish drama channel owned by Kanal D International Networks, currently reaching 15 countries on three continents. As a result of a strategic alliance between Kanal D International and Thema America, it is responsible for managing, operating and distributing Kanal D Drama's Spanish-language signal and streaming platform in the US, Spain and Latin America. The channel also has other versions of Kanal D Drama in Albania, France and Kosovo.
Zeynep will have its major premiere exclusively on Kanal D Drama’s linear channel on 22 May 2023. Daily episodes will play Monday through Friday on the Kanal D Drama app for the US Hispanic market.
“Our premieres at Kanal D Drama continue to fill the screen and lead the large market of Turkish series in the Spanish-speaking world, not only for the quality of our productions, but for the up-to-date stories, which engage and excite our audience,” said Francheska León de la Barra, VP of marketing and communications at Kanal D Drama commenting on the new deal. “I'm sure that Zeynep is a story that will resonate with viewers who are obsessed with producing content for the social networks, because behind every influencer and social media personalities there are real people, with families, complexes, emotions, and feelings.”
