After two days of what is being described as “inspiration, learning and an abundance of networking”, the Media Production & Technology Show (MPTS) has attracted a record 10,000+ visitors from 47 countries, becoming the biggest and best show of its kind.
Held at London’s Olympia on 10 - 11 May, the event showcased the depth and breadth of the UK’s creative and technical excellence. The editorially curated programme comprised over 100 live sessions, more than 250 hours of free content across six theatres and featured more than 300 speakers. These combined with a packed show floor of 300+ exhibitors and sponsor partners.
Peaky Blinders creator and Star Wars screenwriter and filmmaker Steven Knight CBE delivered the opening Keynote Address in which he spoke about his own creative processes and exciting plans to further develop the Midlands as a film and TV hotspot. Other notable speakers included Danny Brocklehurst, Daniela Neumann, Jo Plaete, Nathan Orloff, Markus Stemler, Mary Nightingale, Louisa Bremner and Deborah Williams OBE.
The booming interest in virtual production was reflected in a keynote session by Epic Games and in the expanded dedicated virtual production theatre, which hosted a case study of HBO’s House of the Dragon and insights from Pixotope, Absen, Move.ai and disguise.
The post-production stage featured state of the nation panels with leading industry figures in post and VFX from Picture Shop, ENVY, Fifty Fifty, Lux Aeterna, Ghost VFX and Framestore. The creative team behind The Boy, The Mole, The Fox & The Horse shared the workflow that helped them win an Oscar and visitors also got the chance to go behind-the-scenes on the colour grading on His Dark Materials and the VFX and animation on Apple TV+’s Prehistoric Planet.
“This has been an incredible show this year, packed to the rafters with visitors who all seemed so keen to engage and learn with seminars and visiting the exhibits,” commented Charlotte Wheeler, event director, Media Production & Technology Show. “We’ve heard what it takes to put together world-class award-winning productions, had the veil lifted on disruptive technology like AI and not shied away from tackling topics that challenge our industry like diversity, skills shortages and sustainability.”
“It was great to meet with customers, partners, and prospects in the heart of the UK M&E community, added LucidLink marketing director Julie O'Grady. “MPTS 2023 was a huge success for us, and experiencing professional ‘white glove’ treatment from all the show staff, just made my job that much easier.”
First time exhibitor, Dawn Bochenski, marketing director, professional video equipment maker CVP, remarked: “It’s been our first time exhibiting at MPTS and we will definitely be coming back. The quality of the customers and panels was perfect for us.”
