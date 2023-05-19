Tampere-based creative hub ICS Nordic has announced a 3 x 30 mins documentary series and a 90-minute feature doc about Maila Nurmi, the American actress best known for creating the camp 1950s character, Vampira.
The in-development series and documentary Glamour Ghoul: The Passions and Pain of the Real Vampira by Maila Nurmi’s niece, Sandra Nurmi, will examine the life and legacy of Nurmi, television’s first ‘horror host’ and creator ofThe Vampira Show. Nurmi’s complicated story offers an intriguing perspective on fame, fear and feminism, and reflects ICS Nordic’s commitment to showcasing strong female characters.
ICS Nordic has negotiated the worldwide rights for the programme with Los Angeles-based publisher Feral House and UK-based distributor and financier Rainmaker Content will represent the films in all territories.
ICS Nordic creative director Ilkka Hynninen is on the creative team for the project alon;g is well-known Finnish actor and writer Irina Isberg (The Secret Lives), who will help shape the project’s narrative structure and thematic development. The creative team will also include respected Finnish producer Erna Aalto (Lakeside Muders), who is set to join ICS Nordic next month as partner and operations director.
"We are captivated by Vampira's life journey and the profound influence she had on pop culture,” said Hynninen. “Her story is filled with grit, glamour and mystery, making it a perfect fit for our narrative style. We aim to shed light on the life of this iconic woman — a voice that shouted ‘me too’ decades before the rest of the world — and her enduring influence on the world of entertainment.
Rainmaker Content CEO Greg Phillips added: "Partnering with ICS Nordic for the first time on this venture is an exciting moment. We’ve long admired the two Ilkka’s passion for storytelling and their commitment to producing content of international quality. The story of Vampira is timeless and, when harnessed to the creative power of ICS, the result will be a ‘must-see’ for audiences worldwide."
