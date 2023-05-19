Exploring how media companies are optimising revenue generation from their content assets, media industry business network the DPP has launched its new series Making Media Pay comprising three reports - rights management, content monetisation and content protection.
In depth, the Rights Management paper seeks to understand how content companies manage their content rights while Content Monetisation looks at the approaches media companies and their technology partners are using to maximise monetisation of video content. Content Protection explores best practices when it comes to thwarting illegal consumption.
The series of papers - enabled by sponsors including Ateme, Fincons Group, Friend MTS, Rightsline, Veset, and Vimond and contributing sponsors Backlight, Deluxe, Extreme Reach and Knox Media Hub - found all three areas to be interlinked.
The study revealed that with ever changing distribution media, content companies are performing more content deals and generating a greater volume of rights information to be managed. THE DPP added that building a strong rights model and integrating it into business workflows was now a critical enabler to maximising content monetisation.
That said, the paper also concluded that there was no single perfect strategy to maximising revenue from content. It argued that even though new monetisation options like FAST and shoppable TV can be very valuable, they don’t work for everyone. The call to action was that each media company must therefore define its own strategic approach, which will rarely involve every possible monetisation option, nor rely solely on one.
Looking at content protection, the paper noted that most viewers simply want to access great content in a convenient way and as a result, there’s been a professionalisation of piracy, with new platforms emerging that offer a range of pirated content in one place. In such an ever-changing piracy landscape, the DPP stressed that owners of high value content need to take advantage of the wide range of innovative tools available to trace and thwart content theft.
“For this series, we chose three topics which are clearly adjacent to one another. But it was nonetheless surprising to see just how interlinked they all are,” said DPP CTO Rowan de Pomerai, one of the authors of the series. “As media companies look to optimise revenue and profit generation, they need a strong understanding of their rights position, and the ability to exploit those rights most effectively while avoiding content theft.”
