Studio veteran Lawrence Szabo has been chosen by global content company BBC Studios as executive vice president of US content distribution to lead its lead co-production and content acquisition deals for the country.

Effective immediately, Szabo will report to BBC Studios president, content distribution, North America and Latin America, Janet Brown and will spearhead a team of licensing specialists for scripted and factual programming, pursuing co-production and content acquisition deals across the full landscape of streaming platforms and linear networks. He will be set to play a key role in the BBC Studios strategic direction and generating growth and profit across the region’s content licensing division.

Szabo comes to BBC Studios from Paramount Global, where he served as senior executive of program acquisitions across the company’s diverse streaming and cable portfolio comprised of Paramount+, MTVE Networks, Pluto TV, Nickelodeon, BET and Showtime Networks. There, he was a key member of the team responsible for securing thousands of hours of programming for the company including streaming rights for no. 1 broadcast sitcom Ghosts on Paramount+ and cable rights for the Indiana Jones and John Wick blockbuster film franchises on MTVE Networks.

Prior to Paramount, Szabo was executive vice president, North American TV/SVOD Sales at Lionsgate, managing North American content licensing for US premium pay, basic cable, free TV and SVOD markets for the company’s feature film and television series portfolio.

Commenting on his new role, Szabo said; “I’m thrilled to join BBC Studios, a creative powerhouse that has built a strong and diverse content pipeline generating literally thousands of hours of programming annually spanning an unparalleled range of genres and specialties…I’m excited for the opportunity to tap into BBC Studios’ beloved brand to offer the most compelling programming solutions to streaming platforms and linear networks in the region.”

“Lawrence comes to us with a proven track record on both sides of the table, and across a range of genres,” Brown added. “His passion for great content, thoughtful sales strategies and deep respect for buyers has earned him an incredible network of relationships across the industry. I am truly delighted to welcome him to the team at BBC Studios.”