Whether or not you feel Finland had a deserved victory unfairly snatched away at the death, the Eurovision 2023 song contest proved its immense capacity to engage audiences across the online video space says research from NPAW.
When comparing the total number of plays and total playtime during Eurovision 2023 against the previous 90 days and against Eurovision 2022, the online video analytics and business intelligence solutions provider said the boost effect becomes clear and that its numbers showcase the growing potential of Eurovision to captivate and connect with digital video audiences.
Plays were found to have surged by 28% during the event compared with the previous 90 days, and the event in Liverpool registered 31% more plays than last year’s Eurovision edition. Total playtime surged 36% compared with the previous 90 days and was 34% higher than in 2022.
Analysing the devices on which fans chose to follow the contest, NPAW's data found that PCs captured the biggest piece of the pie with a 41% share of total playtime, while smartphones took second place with 25% of the share, followed by TVs with 22%. Tablets captured the lowest playtime with 12% of the share.
Interestingly, compared with the 2022 edition, TVs and PCs each lost 6% in share — the same percentage points won by tablets and smartphones. NPAW suggested that this shift to smaller screens for consuming live content could be attributed to more people being on the move or following the contest on secondary household devices.
It added that the convenience and portability of smartphones and tablets make them ideal for multitasking, allowing viewers to engage with the contest while simultaneously interacting with friends and family through social media or messaging apps. This dual-screen experience, it said, could be a driving factor behind the shift towards smaller screens and indicate a changing landscape for live content consumption.
NPAW concluded by stating that Eurovision 2023 has proven to be a tremendous success in terms of streaming consumption and user engagement, outperforming both regular seasonal patterns and the previous year’s edition. It advised that as Eurovision continues to evolve and captivate audiences worldwide, streaming providers and broadcasters must keep pace with these trends to ensure they deliver an optimal viewing experience for fans.
It added that with the right strategies and insights, the future of Eurovision streaming looks brighter than ever, with the increasing engagement and the shift in viewing patterns present opportunities for broadcasters and streaming services to capitalise on this trend, offering tailored experiences and innovative features to enhance the overall Eurovision experience.
