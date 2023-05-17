A study from the Leichtman Research Group (LRG) has found that in the first quarter of 2023 the leading pay-TV providers in the US reported higher subscriber losses than in any previous three-month period.
The study showed the providers – representing about 96% of the market – now account for about 73.7 million subscribers – with the top seven cable companies having about 36.8 million video subscribers, other traditional pay-TV services having 23.4 million subscribers, and the top Internet-delivered (vMVPD) pay-TV services (now including an estimate for YouTube TV) having about 13.5 million subscribers.
Yet looking at the flow of business, the study showed the leading providers lost about 2.215 million net video subscribers in Q1 2023, compared with a pro forma net loss of about 1,850,000 in Q1 2022.
Drilling deeper, the study showed that the top cable providers had a net loss of about 1.060 million video subscribers in Q1 2023, compared with a loss of about 825,000 subscribers in Q1 2022. Other traditional pay-TV services had a net loss of about 760,000 subscribers in Q1 2023, 35,000 more than those recorded at the end of Q1 2022. Top vMVPDs had a net loss of about 395,000 subscribers in Q1 2023, almost the same as those a year ago.
The leading cable TV company was Comcast which finished the quarter with 15.528 million subscribers followed by Charter on 14.906 million. Someway behind in the cable market was Altice with 2.476 million subscribers. Satellite provider DIRECTV had 12.75 million subscribers and DISH TV had 7.098 million.
Commenting on the survey, Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for LRG said: “Pay-TV net losses of about 2.2 million in Q1 2023 were more than in any previous quarter. Similar to recent quarters, the record net losses appear to be as much a function of a slowdown in new connects as an increase in disconnects.”
