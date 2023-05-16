One of the founding partners of the rapidly growing Menaflix Arabic language over-the-top (OTT) platform, STN, has announced that the service now offers content owners the ability to convert their channel to an OTT stream.









“From the very beginning we were careful to select partners forMenaflix , that fully understand the MENA marketplace and share our vision of providing the very best in customer service and attention to detail. We are delighted to now be able to offer our customers the opportunity to joinMenaflix , the rapidly growing, Arabic language OTT service.” Claiming to be one of the top twenty global teleports, STN says it is already a key player in the OTT market, working with its customers to convert their traditional video streams into an OTT streaming or on-demand product to reach viewers wherever and however they choose to watch video programming.The global content distribution provider says viewers can now watch Menaflix programming from the Middle East anywhere in the world on any device with internet access. Recognising the growth in this market, and the need for a service dedicated to content from the MENA region, STN worked with selected partners to develop and launch Menaflix Through the service, viewers across the world will now be able to watch live and on-demand channels from the entire Middle East region, including news, entertainment, religious, children’s programming and radio, via the free app available for Apple and Android devices. By using programmatic advertising for the live free-to-air channels, Menaflix TV allows channels to expose their content worldwide and generate a new revenue stream from personalsed advertisements.“As a founder of Menaflix and long-time operator in the MENA region, STN is known for its cutting-edge technology. As OTT viewing grew in popularity, we expanded our portfolio of services, so that we could work with customers who wanted to convert their traditional video streams to streaming and on-demand services,” commented STN CEO Mitja Lovsin.“From the very beginning we were careful to select partners forMenaflix , that fully understand the MENA marketplace and share our vision of providing the very best in customer service and attention to detail. We are delighted to now be able to offer our customers the opportunity to joinMenaflix , the rapidly growing, Arabic language OTT service.”