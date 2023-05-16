Two CANAL+ companies, SPI International and THEMA, have joined forces to bring SPI’s channels Gametoon and FightBox to Mongolia, marking the content firm’s first launch in the country and maintaining its commitment to expanding its reach to new audiences.
Gametoon is a channel dedicated to esports and video games, offering a wide variety of gaming-related content, including game reviews, esports tournaments, and walkthroughs. FightBox, on the is a combat sports channel, showcasing various forms of martial arts and combat sports from around the world.
Viewers in Mongolia can now enjoy Gametoon and FightBox on Mongolsat's DTH and over-the-top (OTT) services, the country's leading multi-channel broadcaster. With the addition of these two channels, Mongolian viewers will now have access to a range of sports and entertainment content.
“We are happy to be partnering with THEMA for FightBox and Gametoon,” said MongolSat Networks director Bumchin Namshir. “Our herders’ families and young adults will have the opportunity to enjoy these channels and keep up with gamers from all around the world. The addition of FightBox brings a unique aspect to our programming, complementing our traditional wrestling competitions. We look forward to many more years of collaboration and thank you for partnering with us.”
“We are thrilled to partner with THEMA ASIA-PACIFIC and to bring our channels Gametoon and FightBox to the viewers in Mongolia," added Murat Muratoglu, head of distribution at SPI International. "We are always looking for new opportunities to expand our global footprint and this launch represents a key milestone for SPI International in the Asia-Pacific region."
