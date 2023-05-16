Marking the ten-year anniversary of its Digital Media Production Centre (DMPC) in Europe, the Sony Group’s Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) business is to equip the iconic Pinewood Studios with a first UK virtual production unit using Sony Crystal-LED technology.
The state-of-the-art space has become part of the DMPC in Europe, one of the world’s leading destinations for makers of film, television and commercials. The centre is designed to allow broadcasters, production companies, and technicians time with Sony’s experts in cinematography. The team boasts unrivalled experience working on the world’s biggest motion pictures and tutor groups and individuals on how to use the best technology in cinematography.
The opening of the studio is also seen a continuation of the centre’s tradition of bringing together years of knowledge with the newest, cutting-edge technology. 4K cameras were the first products the DMPC showcased when it opened a decade ago, demonstrating both the advances in technology in the past ten years.
The virtual production updates include the introduction of the Virtual Production Tool Set, designed to tackle common problems with virtual production and to support quality In-Camera VFX. The key feature of the tool set is its camera and display plugin feature, which uses Unreal Engine to connect the real and virtual worlds, achieving synergy between hardware and software to design, visualise and refine the virtual production shots before going into the virtual production stage.
“Virtual production is set to be the next technological step change for cinematographers, and we were keen to provide them with a space where they can learn and experiment with the opportunities offered by Virtual Production”, explained DMPC manager at Sony Will Newman. “There’s nothing really like getting hands on, and we know that the combination of our VENICE cameras and Crystal-LED screens are the perfect way to achieve excellent quality images.”
At the heart of British cinema, Pinewood Studios, filmmakers can now learn how to use virtual production as it becomes a critical part of the cinema industry, as well as continuing to explore Sony’s Cinema line and CineAlta cameras, including VENICE and VENICE 2. The space is available for anyone from directors of photography to actors to walk in, test out Sony’s equipment and speak to experts about the best ways to use Sony technology.
