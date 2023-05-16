Specialist in TV & entertainment metadata for video platforms, Babeleye, has revealed that it has integrated satellite and terrestrial network and inflight connectivity (IFC) provider Intelsat has taken its technology to manage the EPG on the VideoNow service in Africa.









The service has been previously launched in America on Intelsat’s Galaxy 19, and now has been extended to Sub-Saharan Africa via Intelsat 20: a multicultural and ethnic-content neighbourhood.



One of the main challenges that Babeleye was able to over overcome was to bring the many stakeholders from the vast continent to adhere to a unified process and to implement an efficient workflow for raw information aggregation.



"As we are committed to the African market, we are very excited that Intelsat is using Babeleye to fully manage the metadata lifecycle on its VideoNow app," explained Babeleye sales director Lasse Schmidt. "One of the main challenges in a market with its peculiarities, was to put in place the right and most efficient workflow for the broadcasters/channels."