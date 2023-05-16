The advertising sales arm of UK broadcaster Sky, Sky Media, has begun a partnership with UK financial institution Halifax to bring the popular The Sunday Times Best Places to Live list live to commercial broadcaster Channel 5.
The partnership - a collaboration with Sky Media, Channel 5 owner Paramount and media agency Zenith UK - began on 14 May and represents Halifax’s first advertising funded programming (AFP) campaign with wider commercial assets to support.
For over ten years, The Sunday Times has been celebrating the Best Places to Live in the UK. The annual list is the uncontested authority on the most desirable and attractive locations across Britain celebrating affordability, great schools, fast connectivity and good transport links in hotspots across the UK; including bustling cities, lively town centres, and picturesque villages nestled in the beautiful British countryside.
Presenter Fern Britton – joined by Ore Oduba and Sunetra Sarker – countdown the top ten Best Places to Live in 2023 as they travel to every corner of the UK to explore each unique location. The show follows these top presenters as they go beyond the stats to find out what makes each place so special and what it feels like to live there. In each place – whether urban or rural – they chat to the locals, enjoy local activities and experience for themselves what life is like in one of the UK’s Top Ten Best Places to Live.
The two-hour show produced by Paramount’s in-house studio builds on the existing two-year long partnership between Halifax and The Sunday Times. The sponsorship campaign sees a range of idents and supporting media that runs across linear airtime, Channel 5’s social media platforms and the channel’s My5 on-demand service.
The content is regarded as a natural fit for Channel 5’s audience - a broadcaster for the people, all across the country and a place for regional voices.
“As part of our latest partnership with Halifax, we’re really excited to launch The Sunday Times Best Places to Live content this weekend, to the perfect audience on Channel 5,” said Karin Seymour, director of client and marketing, Sky Media. “The AFP brings together three of the country’s favourite presenters - Fern, Ore, and Sunetra - to take viewers on a guided tour to some of the country’s most beautiful locations, celebrating exactly why they’ve made the top ten.”
“We know that the housing market can sometimes feel daunting when there are so many locations and things to consider,” added Kim Kinnaird, the director of Halifax Mortgages. “Taking a look at these fantastic locations is a great start, with options for different budgets and family situations, alongside an exciting blend of urban and rural living. We are excited to be bringing these stunning locations directly into people’s homes with this first of its kind programme.”
