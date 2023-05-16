Amazon Freevee and Rakuten TV viewers will now in future be able to access CBS Reality programmes from a new free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel to be branded True Crime UK from CBS Reality.
The service is delivered by the CBS AMC Networks UK Channels Partnership, a joint venture between AMC Networks International and Paramount Global. Launch programming launch highlights on the channel include original true crime content such as Evidence of Evil, Murder Wall, Donal MacIntyre Unsolved and exclusive third party content such as Medical Detectives from CBS Reality, the UK’s biggest factual entertainment channel amongst adult women.
True Crime UK from CBS Reality will be available initially through streaming video service Amazon Freevee and the Rakuten TV TVOD/AVOD streaming platform, with more major platforms rolling out across 2023. Both services are available via various outlets such as Prime Video, Amazon Fire TV, Roku devices, Apple TV and iOS and Android devices. On-demand CBS Reality content is also available via the CBS Catchup Channels UK player.
Commenting on the launch, Tanya Gugenheim, SVP, business development, AMC Networks International – UK said: “We’re thrilled to launch True Crime UK from CBS Reality on Amazon Freevee and Rakuten TV. Expanding our factual entertainment content into the FAST space underscores the demand for our acclaimed true crime programming and will enable us to share it with a huge new audience.”
