Driven by momentum in the key connected TV (CTV) segment, digital media measurement, data and analytics software provider DoubleVerify has revealed 27% year-on-year growth in revenue to $122.6 million during the first quarter of 2023.
CTV momentum was key for DV in Q1 2023, registering nearly 40% growth in CTV measurement volumes, significantly exceeds the 14% CTV revenue growth rate projected for the industry in 2023, according to research from the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB).
The company added that another massive contribution to its success in CTV was recently launched viewability verification and fraud protection coverage for Netflix’s ad-supported plan. Currently, DV's verification on Netflix is available in 12 markets worldwide, demonstrating the company's commitment to comprehensive CTV coverage.
DV's CTV offerings are designed to provide a competitive edge in the evolving digital landscape. Its solutions address CTV buying from pre-bid avoidance to post-bid blocking and monitoring ensuring, said the company, “the utmost” brand safety and suitability. DV says that it also covers all platforms that account for the majority of CTV ad spending.
“Advertiser interest and investment in CTV has been growing. Eager to combine the measurability of digital video with the appeal of sight, sound and motion on the biggest living room screen, brands are paying top dollar to reach consumers via this medium," said DoubleVerify CMO Dan Slivjanovski.
“With increased advertiser demand for premium CTV supply, the need for third-party verification is critical – evidenced by DV’s continued growth across the channel. CTV solutions investment and innovation has been a top priority for the company. Our comprehensive approach leads the industry and ensures advertisers can trust their CTV ad spend is safe and effective."
