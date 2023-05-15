Expanding viewership to its combat sports and documentary content to audiences in France and other territories, global media company SPI International has announced the renewal of its partnership with digital content aggregator and distributor Alchimie.
As part of the renewal, SPI International will now offer its FightBox and DocuBox channels to viewers of Alchimie’s digital streaming platform TVPlayer while DocuBox will also be available via Alchimie’s OnTV platform.
FightBox and DocuBox offer viewers a combination of combat sports and fascinating documentary content. FightBox showcases martial arts, boxing, kickboxing and more from around the world, while DocuBox brings viewers a wide range of non-fiction entertainment, from nature and wildlife to history, science and culture.
Commenting on the renewal, Pauline Grimaldi d’Esdra, Alchimie chief executive officer said: “We are excited to enrich our channel offers with SPI's channels FightBox and DocuBox and to strengthen the partnership between our two companies. These two launches confirm Alchimie's dynamism in our ability to design, animate and monetise premium channels and content.”
“We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Alchimie, which has proven to be an excellent platform to bring our channels to viewers across multiple territories,” added SPI International MD Western Europe and Africa Georgina Twiss. “With this renewed partnership, we look forward to expanding our viewership even further and providing audiences with unparalleled access to our high-quality combat sports and documentary content.”
FightBox and DocuBox offer viewers a combination of combat sports and fascinating documentary content. FightBox showcases martial arts, boxing, kickboxing and more from around the world, while DocuBox brings viewers a wide range of non-fiction entertainment, from nature and wildlife to history, science and culture.
Commenting on the renewal, Pauline Grimaldi d’Esdra, Alchimie chief executive officer said: “We are excited to enrich our channel offers with SPI's channels FightBox and DocuBox and to strengthen the partnership between our two companies. These two launches confirm Alchimie's dynamism in our ability to design, animate and monetise premium channels and content.”
“We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Alchimie, which has proven to be an excellent platform to bring our channels to viewers across multiple territories,” added SPI International MD Western Europe and Africa Georgina Twiss. “With this renewed partnership, we look forward to expanding our viewership even further and providing audiences with unparalleled access to our high-quality combat sports and documentary content.”