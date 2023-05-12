UK comms service provider Virgin Media is to continue using the Amdocs Vubiquity solution continue to provide its customers with electronic sell through (EST) and transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) content across different devices and to refresh its Media Store service in future.
The deal represents an expansion of the decade-long relationship between Vubiquity and Virgin Media UK. This forms part of an integrated, end-to-end solution comprising content acquisition, licensing, curation, processing, management, and hosting for EST and TVOD content.
Under the agreement, Amdocs’ Vubiquity will deliver its cloud-native Entertainment Suite solution, through which Virgin Media customers can access purchased EST content, and in future TVOD content. This is claimed to be able to ensure an enhanced, seamless experience for customers accessing their purchased content via Virgin Media set-top-boxes, desktop PC and mobile.
“As content choices continue to expand, seamlessly accessed on-demand entertainment is essential to capture and retain viewers,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of technology and head of strategy at Amdocs. “Virgin Media has always been at the forefront of entertainment, so we’re delighted to grow our collaboration.”
