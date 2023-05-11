Looking to prove incremental ad reach beyond traditional linear TV, live streaming platform FuboTV has announced a partnership with measurement solution provider iSpot.tv. to bolster connected TV (CTV) measurement across its premium video advertising inventory.
Putting the needs to team into context, Fubo noted an iSpot measurement study for three major TV advertisers across distinct industries finding that on average, 40% of ad impressions served on Fubo reached incremental households that are unreachable on linear TV. The new partnership means that Fubo will now be able to quantify the number of ad impressions delivered to incremental households not reached on linear TV and person-level audience estimates to account for co-viewing.
Streaming over 55,000 live sporting events each year, Fubo believes that it is uniquely positioned to afford advertisers a premium CTV opportunity to reach untapped audiences. In the first quarter of 2023, iSpot found 17% of household TV ad impressions were delivered by live sporting events.
Fubo TV stressed that the partnership with iSpot is one component of a broader initiative to reimagine its CTV ad measurement to arm advertisers with attributable, concrete results. On Fubo, 92% of content is watched on a large-screen CTV and the company says it is now able to provide brands and agencies added transparency into CTV advertising campaign outcomes and illuminate a clear outlook on audience reach.
Using iSpot’s 40 million smart TV footprint and second-by-second attention measurement for all TV ads across linear, Fubo assured that advertisers will have rapid insights and cross-platform context to make informed decisions.
“Accurately measuring the value of CTV advertising has remained an industry-wide challenge since audiences have migrated from linear TV to streaming,” commented David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, Fubo. “It’s paramount that we are able to verify the benefit of Fubo’s CTV inventory and differentiate our audience from that of linear TV. Together with iSpot, we are giving advertisers independent verification and greater transparency into their cross-platform campaigns, which demonstrates the tremendous value of CTV.”
“Brands understand there are unique and valuable audiences consuming premium content on streaming properties, but need independent, reliable measurement to scale investments across linear and streaming with confidence,” added Dan Loewenberg, VP, media partnerships, iSpot.
