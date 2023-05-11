Online video analytics and business intelligence solutions provider NPAW has announced advancements to its services suite aimed at stemming account sharing and helping consumers to pick up where they left off on interrupted viewing.
Designed to eliminate unauthorised account sharing and service abuse in OTT subscription services, the new Share Blocker is designed to give subscription-based OTT services full control over their users’ account sharing to protect their source of revenue. PlayHead Tracker is a cross-device bookmarking solution for existing users that enhances the video playback experience and significantly increases customer satisfaction.
The app is also said to be able to support advanced account management strategies that promote security and fairness for all users. With custom profile creation and advanced monitoring, services can effortlessly define and enforce the maximum number of in-house users, IPs, and concurrent sessions for each type of user account.
The PlayHead Tracker app is designed to address inconsistent and unreliable video playback resumption across devices, enhancing customer satisfaction and retention. NPAW’s 5-second beat provides users with what it claims is an “unparalleled” average resume accuracy of 2.5 seconds, while the tool’s fully-developed, low-latency API ensures minimal impact on video playback start-up times.
“Tackling abusive account sharing and ensuring a smooth viewing experience are both high on the priority list for OTT providers,” noted NPAW chief sales officer Ruben Senor-Megias. “We are committed to providing services with all the tools they need to face the industry’s evolving challenges, and these new two tools are yet one more example of that.”
