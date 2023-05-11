Looking to implement AI-based, personalised content recommendations for customers of its its Go3 streaming service, leading Baltics media concern the TV3 Group has formed a partnership with technology firm ThinkAnalytics.
TV3 Group owns and operates the leading commercial free-to-air channels in Baltics, the largest DTH and OTT television, premium film and sport channels, as well as a portfolio of leading commercial radio stations.
The Go3 over-the-top streaming service offers a range of Hollywood blockbusters, local and international series, exclusive originals, most watched TV channels, and live broadcasts of local and global premium sports events.
Through the new partnership, TV3 Group aims to enhance viewer engagement and accelerate growth in the Baltics, providing its customers with a more tailored and dynamic user experience across all screens. Using the ThinkAnalytics suite of tools, TV3 Group's business operations will have access to real-time, contextual viewership and behavioural data, providing deep actionable insights for its teams.
“We are constantly enriching Go3's content offering with our own-produced original programming, as well as through partnerships with international studios and content powerhouses,” said Go3 CEO Jan Wykrytowicz commenting on the partnership.
“At the moment, the library offered by Go3 exceeds 15,000 hours. With ThinkAnalytics, we want to help customers minimise the time and effort needed to select content they like to watch. Ultimately, we want our customers to enjoy watching great content, not browsing through an ocean of possible titles to watch."
The Go3 over-the-top streaming service offers a range of Hollywood blockbusters, local and international series, exclusive originals, most watched TV channels, and live broadcasts of local and global premium sports events.
Through the new partnership, TV3 Group aims to enhance viewer engagement and accelerate growth in the Baltics, providing its customers with a more tailored and dynamic user experience across all screens. Using the ThinkAnalytics suite of tools, TV3 Group's business operations will have access to real-time, contextual viewership and behavioural data, providing deep actionable insights for its teams.
“We are constantly enriching Go3's content offering with our own-produced original programming, as well as through partnerships with international studios and content powerhouses,” said Go3 CEO Jan Wykrytowicz commenting on the partnership.
“At the moment, the library offered by Go3 exceeds 15,000 hours. With ThinkAnalytics, we want to help customers minimise the time and effort needed to select content they like to watch. Ultimately, we want our customers to enjoy watching great content, not browsing through an ocean of possible titles to watch."