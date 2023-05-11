In a move that the two parties say will further support the advertising industry for kids’ TV, Warner Bros. Discovery U.K. & Ireland and Sky Media, the advertising sales arm of broadcaster Sky, have announced an expansion of their long-running partnership.
The new deal - building on a long-standing and successful ad sales partnership, which has been in place since 2002 - is intended to see Sky Media enhance its position as the home of children’s TV in the UK. It will see from 1 July 2023, iconic kids’ channels Cartoon Network, Boomerang and Cartoonito join the Sky Media advertising portfolio which already includes the Milkshake, Nickelodeon and POP brands from Narrative Entertainment and Paramount.
Sky Media will be the exclusive sales house for Spot and On Demand advertising across Sky platforms and will sell sponsorship alongside Warner Bros. Discovery for Brands, the advertising sales arm of WBD.
“We’ve always had a fantastic partnership with the Warner Bros. Discovery team and it’s great to enhance this further through addition of their Kids channels within our advertising portfolio,” said Sky Media managing director Brett Aumuller. “As both our businesses evolve at pace, we continue to work together, so that audiences and advertisers have exciting content and platforms to watch and engage with.”
Katie Coteman, GVP, head of advertising and partnerships Warner Bros. Discovery UK & Ireland, added: “We’re really excited our fantastic portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery kids’ content will be soon coming under the Sky Media advertising umbrella, growing our successful partnership further. Cartoon Network, Boomerang and Cartoonito are some of the most-loved kids’ channels in the UK & Ireland and this partnership with Sky Media will unlock opportunities to connect them with relevant brands.”
Sky Media will be launching a new Kids Upfronts event in Q3 2023. The extended sales representation deal with Warner Bros. Discovery UK & Ireland. Sky Media currently sells for channels including Quest, Discovery, TLC, Food Network as well as BT Sport, soon to become TNT Sports, the joint venture with BT.
