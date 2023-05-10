Video processing, asset management, compression and automation technology provider Cinegy is working with Tyrell to deliver an innovative, cost-effective playout solution, to be displayed at the Media Production and Technology Show (MPTS).
The new system is being rolled out as part of Tyrell Cloud, a bespoke, secure cloud service developed specifically for the needs of the media industry. Central to the solution is Cinegy Air, a real-time broadcast automation and server application.
Cinegy Air is designed to take advantage of cloud hosting, including efficient hardware utilisation, instant deployment of additional channels and functionality and clustering.
As with all Cinegy solutions it is entirely implemented in virtualised software and so aligns with vendor-agnostic Tyrell Cloud. It provides automated playout in any resolution up to Ultra HD and 8k, with the option to take manual control as operations demand. The first installation includes the integrated Cinegy Multiviewer.
AT MPTS, Cinegy Air will be deployed as part of the Tyrell Cloud Capture service. Video streams will be presented from Cinegy Air in SRT format to Tyrell Cloud Capture where it will be ingested ready for editing. Cinegy Multiviewer will provide a visual tally on the streams whilst Tyrell Cloud Capture will manage incoming streams, benefit from visual telemetry about the streams and direct them to other services within Tyrell Cloud.
“This is a great example of how we can work with a strong partner to create a rich solution that meets very specific needs,” said Cinegy managing director Daniella Weigner. “It really shows the benefits of well-conceived software solutions: our software and the Tyrell Cloud are both designed to be easy to integrate to create precisely tailored systems which accurately meet the user’s needs."
MPTS runs from 10-11 May 2023 at Olympia, London.
