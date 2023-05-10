Professing to have no less than completely changed the game for virtual production education, virtual production solutions provider, Pixotope has launched the Pixotope Pocket mobile application to enable students to use their devices to create immersive content.
The new app is said to give aspiring virtual production professionals what they need most: easy, unfettered access to augmented reality (AR) and virtual studio (VS) tools and workflows. Circumventing the need for a fully equipped studio, students need only a smartphone running the latest iOS and a PC to create immersive content.
Unlike with traditional AR and VS workflows, with Pixotope Pocket there is no need for a professional camera plus specific tracking hardware. Uswrs can take advantage of. their mobile phone camera to shoot footage while Pixotope Pocket takes care of the camera tracking. It does this by combining device motion tracking, camera scene capture and advanced scene processing. Video and tracking data are transmitted via SRT stream through a local network to the local machine that has Pixotope Graphics installed.
“The virtual production skills gap is often cited as one of the main barriers to adoption,” explained Pixotope chief revenue officer David Dowling. “This is because getting the technology into the hands of tomorrow’s creatives has historically been cost and resource-prohibitive. Pixotope Pocket addresses that head on and makes the technology even easier to access and use. The result is an exponential increase in opportunities for students to hone their skills outside of their school’s media production labs.”
The new app is available as part of the Pixotope Education Programme which has been set up to provide access to software and tools that drive virtual production while connecting educators to experts who can add breadth, depth and context to different curriculums. The programme is made up of three core tenets: industry insight-based approach; access to tools and experts; built in professional networking.
Pixotope Pocket is initially available on iOS, with support for Android devices following soon, to students enrolled in courses at establishments partnered with the Pixotope Education Programme.
