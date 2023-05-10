Aiming to enhance audience engagement and cloud-based HTML5 graphics offerings, Vizrt has added three new Flowics-powered products to its real-time graphics and live production solutions portfolio for content creators.
Vizrt's new solutions - Viz Flowics, Viz Data Connectors and Viz Social – are designed to simplify production workflows for all customers, from broadcasters to service providers, streamers, and YouTubers, showcasing the company's evolving offerings due to the changing demands of content creators.
Flowics graphics becomes Viz Flowics, Vizrt’s cloud-native HTML5 graphics creation and rendering engine enhancing its end-to-end graphics offering. Boasting a web interface, with drag-and-drop features, the solution is claimed to provide everything needed to create broadcast-quality 2D graphics including animation tools, simplifying the process of creating and publishing customised cloud graphics and data-driven overlays.
Viz Data Connectors offers a catalogue of no-code links to live data sources, helping users turn around live graphics displaying information that audiences value, such as sports statistics, finance information, and weather details.
The product is now a separate offering within the Vizrt portfolio, integrating live data providers with any graphics engine (cloud and on-premises). A code-free application, Viz Data Connectors simplifies and streamlines the process of integrating data from external data sources without the need for any custom data integration. The introduction of the Graphics Data Bridge is intended to provide a secure and efficient transfer for integrating data from on-premise data sources to Viz Flowics graphics.
The Flowics backend is also powering the latest version of Viz Social, released in March 202. This version features a modern interface, increases speed, and simplicity, and offers users a modern suite of integrations with social media and messaging platforms. Users of Viz Social can also incorporate custom data from RSS and JSON feeds.
“Content creation is a fast-moving and fascinating realm that is continuously changing. By creating these new products post our acquisition of Flowics, we have optimised our end-to-end graphics portfolio,” said Vizrt deputy global head of product management Tehseen Akhtar. “With Vizrt, you get everything from HTML5 graphics to cloud solutions, adaptive graphics, augmented reality and AI-driven virtual sets. Creating quick, high-quality graphics has never been easier.”
“Cloud and data-driven graphics are core to content creation. These new products reflect our continued commitment to providing innovative, high-quality, and effective real-time graphics and live production solutions for content creators, regardless of size,” added Gabriel Baños, co-founder of Flowics. "We will continue to develop and support data integrations not just within the Vizrt portfolio, but also include any graphics platforms and broadcast engine workflows."
