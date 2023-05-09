A study from omniscreen advertising and analytics TV technology provideer Samba TV has found Gen Z audiences connect with TV differently than any other generation, using mobile devices more often than any other audience demographic thus creating new opportunities for advertisers.
The survey was conducted online within the US from March 23-27, 2023 among 2,506 adults in the US by HarrisX aiming to offer a window into how to reach the “streaming first” generation of adults aged 18-26. As a baseline, Samba TV noted that the diverse and multicultural generation has unique values and behaviours that differ from previous generations and noted that as a result, traditional advertising methods may not resonate with these young audiences, and advertisers must adapt their strategies to effectively reach them.
The analysis indicated that streaming platforms are the go-to destination for content consumption for the Gen Z demographic and that mobile devices play a crucial role in their television viewing behaviours.
Samba stressed that it was absolutely no surprise that the only demographic that exclusively grew up in a cord-cutting world were big consumers of streaming services today. Four-fifths of Gen Z-ers watched TV via streaming services. Almost two-thirds did not have access to a traditional cable TV subscription.
Gen Z frequently shops online while watching TV, creating an opportunity for advertisers to drive instant omniscreen outcomes. Additionally, the findings highlightede entertainment platforms and social media apps are the top sources for discovering new shows and movies, with TikTok being the most turned-to destination for this demographic. In all, found the study, over three quarters of Gen Z visited entertainment platforms and social media apps to find relevant recommendations and ideas for what to watch. Gen Z viewers make TikTok their top entertainment platform (69%) followed by social media app Instagram (64%).
Over two-fifths (44%) of Gen Z have paused an ad on TV to look up a product or make a purchase. 34% of Gen Z have purchased a product through a QR code shown on a TV ad.
85% of Gen Z look at a mobile device while watching TV. 47% of Gen Z shop online when watching TV. Advertisers should optimize their ads for mobile devices and incorporate mobile-focused calls-to-action that leverage this behavior, such as QR codes.
In a call to action, Samba TV noted in the research that there were exciting new ways to drive measurable omniscreen outcomes instantly if advertisers are willing to think outside the box and embrace emerging technologies. “It’s always been important for advertisers to drive performance, but a necessity today is how well you can reach Gen Z — a highly elusive segment of the population,” explained Samba TV co-founder and CEO Ashwin Navin. “This generation is reshaping how content is consumed across every screen, highlighting a critical need for advertisers to embrace an omniscreen approach that connects all the dots of where these audiences watch TV today.”
