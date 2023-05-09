As it continues to enable live production teams to collaborate for optimal efficiency and fast turnaround, LucidLink has revealed that DC Thomson and Minute Media have joined the list of media companies using its products to aid in remote collaboration.
Minute Media is a leading media and technology company powered by authentic and socially-driven content. The organisation needed a solution allowing its global team of video content creators to collaborate and work efficiently across different locations. LucidLink's collaboration solution is designed to provide a fast, secure, and reliable way to access and work on media files from anywhere worldwide.
DC Thomson is a leading UK-based media company with a portfolio of newspapers, magazines, and digital properties including the world’s longest-running weekly comic. LucidLink's collaboration solution will aim to enable its creative team to eliminate the time-consuming task of downloading and syncing files, allowing creatives to work together on projects across a diverse array of topics and mediums. LucidLink says they can now focus more time on creating engaging content while ensuring the highest levels of accessibility, data privacy, and security is met for content creation.
“LucidLink’s system allows our editors, photographers, and videographers based across Scotland to work fluidly together in a way that just wasn't possible before,” explained DC Thomson video editor Callum Main. “We've essentially removed entire upload/download cycles from our day, which allows us to focus on the important aspect of actually creating content for our teams across DC Thomson."
"We are thrilled to be working with DC Thomson and Minute Media as part of the LucidLink family," added Rupert Watson, director of alliances and channels, EMEA, LucidLink. "LucidLink Filespaces is designed to help businesses of all sizes and from all industries store and manage their data in the cloud without the headaches and limitations of traditional storage solutions. These three are perfect examples of how LucidLink can power creative teams, wherever and however they work."
LucidLink will also participate in the upcoming Media Production & Technology Show (MPTS) at Olympia, London from 10-11 May.
