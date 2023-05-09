With a cinematic XR focus and what it calls moiré busting features, image robotics, virtual and remote production solutions firm Mo-Sys Engineering is partnering with creative tech provider Bendac to showcase ICVFX, final pixel virtual production at the Media Production & Technology Show (MPTS).
Mo-Sys claims to have become a standard in precision camera tracking and its MPTS demonstration will feature the latest version of its StarTracker technology. With a smaller and lighter on-camera unit than previously, the new StarTracker Max is designed to be easier to use with Steadicam and handheld cameras. The new platform also provides greater accuracy, and the software architecture has been designed to allow for new functionality in the future, including a web interface to be introduced shortly.
At MPTS, the company will feature Mo-Sys' StarTracker Max in a demonstration of Cinematic XR Focus together with an impressive 8x3m Bendac LED wall along with ETC lighting provided by 3LR. Looking to show a real-world implementation, StarTracker Max will feed into Mo-Sys' VP Pro XR, a plugin that sits directly within Unreal Engine. Designed specifically for Broadcast and Cinematic content creation, this purpose-built toolset is said to offer unique features including Cinematic XR Focus and Multi-Camera Switching.
Cinematic XR Focus allows cinematographers to pull focus between real and virtual objects, with intuitive operation using familiar focus controllers like Teradek or Preston. Visitors to MPTS will also learn how Mo-Sys' Cinematic XR Focus can be deployed to control moiré patterning, one of the biggest challenges for LED virtual production.
“Virtual and augmented production is the hottest creative topic of the moment, and everyone at MPTS will want to see the leading edge of what can be achieved, practically and cost-effectively,” said Mo-Sys CEO Michael Geissler. “Through partnering with Bendac we are able to build a fully working studio on the show floor and let visitors see what can really be done in immersive, dynamic production, and how we at Mo-Sys are directly addressing the real creative issues, providing a powerful and complete solution.”
MPTS runs from 10-11 May 20-23 at Olympia, London.
