Looking to target new audiences and increase the global digital reach of its international touring-car racing series, Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM) has announced a partnership with digital content agency Little Dot Studios.
The DTM series is based in Germany with rounds elsewhere in Europe. In its current season, DTM racing is debuting a new partnership with the Allgemeiner Deutscher Automobil-Club (ADAC), Europe's largest automobile association, after the mobility club took over the rights of the internationally renowned racing series last winter. This also includes highlights from the full DTM archive. As part of DTM’s realignment, ADAC will shift focus to use YouTube as a central video content hub for the international presentation of its extensive digital content offering.
The 2023 DTM season starts on 27 May in Oschersleben near Magdeburg. With Audi, BMW, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Mercedes-AMG and Porsche, six renowned brands represented in the 28-car strong field.
The new creative collaboration will see Little Dot Studios Germany implement a multi-format approach on YouTube, utilising live and video-on-demand (VOD) content, together with magazine features and archive content as part of its digital strategy.
“Due to their vast experience in the automotive and motorsport sectors, Little Dot Studios Germany is the ideal partner to position DTM further digitally and internationally,” said Kay-Oliver Langendorff, head of partnerships, co-operations and sponsoring ADAC. “The collaboration opens up the opportunity for us to address new target groups with different viewing habits and to place DTM on an even broader platform.”
Little Dot Studios Germany general manager Nils Franck added: “Partnering with such an internationally established motorsport series is a great opportunity to showcase our digital and content distribution expertise. With the introduction of English commentary on all races, we will be able to help further develop the DTM brand and help them to reach global audiences.”
