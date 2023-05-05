Cloud-based SaaS platform and media asset management solution provider VIDA is to showcase its new features and enhanced capabilities to the European market at the upcoming Media Production and Technology Show (MPTS).
As the VIDA ecosystem continues to evolve, the company says its presence at MPTS is an opportunity for visitors to discover how the platform can benefit their businesses. VIDA's platform is purpose-built for simplifying centralised content management.
MPTS visitors will have the opportunity to experience VIDA Content OS, which the company claims to have been recognised as one of the most forward-thinking and foundational content operating systems in the industry. The platform has onboarded more than 2,000 users and securely stored over five petabytes of content in the cloud since its launch one year ago.
VIDA's enhanced features are designed to help content owners streamline management and broaden the reach of their content libraries, making it easier for them to monetise their content with new levels of automation to the media asset workflow.
The platform incorporates OpenAI GPT, which allows users to create synopses and build summaries for assets, automate metadata generation, and make content easily searchable and disseminated. VIDA's AI-enabled features deliver audio and visual analysis, including text file conversions, language translation, facial/text/shot/technical cue detections and recognition. They also handle asset automation at scale.
The updated VIDA Content OS is also built to offer enhanced FAST channel support for independent and large content owners, enabling further monetisation opportunities across the content management value chain. When integrated with Amagi's cloud-based SaaS technology, VIDA simplifies the delivery of content to hundreds of distribution points. Amagi's advanced technology combined with VIDA's AI toolset and open API architecture is said to provide and easy way to deliver content, serving hundreds of partners and millions of viewers watching ad-supported streaming television channels.
MPTS runs from 10-11 May at Olympia, London.
