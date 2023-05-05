Less than three weeks after its launch, the 1001 Arabic-language entertainment video-on-demand (VOD) platform, backed by Iraq’s Al Sharqiya media and television group, has exceeded a million unique users across its various platforms.
Developed with the aim of delivering diverse and engaging content to Arab audiences, 1001 offers a library encompassing popular TV series and exclusive regional content designed to cater to the distinctive preferences and interests of its viewers. A major highlight of 1001 is said to be its roster of 1001 Originals shows. This includes productions such as Raid, New Baghdad, Silencer, Princess’ Street and Crazy Sarah.
The platform is accessible via web, Android, and iOS devices, ensuring maximum reach to a broad range of audiences and is available in Arabic and English worldwide, with a special emphasis on catering to viewers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, North America, and Europe. The global availability ensures that 1001's content can be enjoyed by its international user base.
To date,1001 is said to have seen a particularly strong reception in Iraq, where its tailored content and language options are said to have resonated with the Iraqi audience.
"The overwhelming response we have received in such a brief time span is a testament to our commitment to understanding and addressing the diverse tastes of our audience,” said 1001 chief strategy officer William Page, commenting on the development of the platform.
“Our team at 1001 is dedicated to continuously enhancing our platform and enriching our content library, guaranteeing that we remain the first choice for viewers seeking the ultimate VOD experience. As we look to the future, we are excited about our innovative plans to revolutionise the way people consume content, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the world of streaming entertainment."
The platform is accessible via web, Android, and iOS devices, ensuring maximum reach to a broad range of audiences and is available in Arabic and English worldwide, with a special emphasis on catering to viewers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, North America, and Europe. The global availability ensures that 1001's content can be enjoyed by its international user base.
To date,1001 is said to have seen a particularly strong reception in Iraq, where its tailored content and language options are said to have resonated with the Iraqi audience.
"The overwhelming response we have received in such a brief time span is a testament to our commitment to understanding and addressing the diverse tastes of our audience,” said 1001 chief strategy officer William Page, commenting on the development of the platform.
“Our team at 1001 is dedicated to continuously enhancing our platform and enriching our content library, guaranteeing that we remain the first choice for viewers seeking the ultimate VOD experience. As we look to the future, we are excited about our innovative plans to revolutionise the way people consume content, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the world of streaming entertainment."