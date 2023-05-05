Leading Australian independent content distributor Fred Media has concluded a major deal with More4, which sees the UK broadcaster acquiring three seasons (30 x 60’) of its observational documentary The Emergency Ward.
Originally titled Emergency, The Emergency Ward is produced by Fred Media’s parent company WTFN Entertainment and has proved a critical and ratings success for commissioning broadcaster Nine Australia.
The programme follows a team of real-life medical heroes at The Royal Melbourne, one of Australia’s biggest and busiest emergency hospitals, as they fight to save patients suffering from a wide range of life-threatening injuries. It offers unprecedented behind-the-scenes access, capturing each step of a patient’s journey on roving and fixed-rig cameras in the trauma bays, examination rooms and triage, and features interviews with doctors and nurses who tell the story of each compelling case, revealing challenging procedures, critical decision-making and the emotional toll it all takes.
The deal, negotiated between Fred Media’s Mem Bakar and Channel 4’s senior acquisitions manager Polly Scates, is for 30 hours across season one, season three and the upcoming season four, which is currently in production and due to deliver later this year. The series will premiere on More4 on 7 May.
“This series has proved a massive success in Australia, and I have no doubt that British viewers will soon be equally hooked and regularly checking-in with their favourite medics in The Emergency Ward, Baker remarked. “Through the acquisition of two existing series and another one in production, More4 has made a significant commitment to this title, and we are delighted to partner with Polly and the team to give this remarkable show such a brilliant home in the UK.”
This latest contract follows last year’s deal which saw More4 acquire two seasons of WTFN-produced Space Invaders (20 x 60’) from Fred Media. Also broadcast on More4, Space Invaders is a hybrid property show that offers an emotional mix of de-cluttering, renovation and transformation to change the life of a house’s inhabitants.
