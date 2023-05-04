Online video business intelligence solutions provider NPAW has won a contract to deliver analytics capabilities to Sportradar, a global technology company focused on enabling engagement by providing business-to-business solutions to the sports betting industry.
Under the terms of the deal, Sportradar will use the NPAW Suite’s Video Analytics product to optimise its streaming service and will integrate the tool into the Sportradar OTT platform to provide NPAW's analytics functionalities to its clients.
Sportradar will also use the NPAW Suite’s extensive real-time monitoring capabilities to enhance the Sportradar OTT Service. NPAW says its analytics insights will help Sportradar improve its service’s perceived quality experience (QoE), to better understand its audience behaviour and content preferences, troubleshoot errors faster and more effectively to deliver improved client care.
Additionally, with the integration of the NPAW Suite’s capabilities into the white-label Sportradar OTT platform, Sportradar customers will have access to deeper insights into video consumption, user engagement, and QoE. Through new Custom App feature, NPAW says Sportradar will be able to offer customers deeply customisable analytics apps that can be easily adapted to their branding and business intelligence needs.
"The high-growth sports streaming space requires advanced analytics solutions that can help deliver superior experiences and boost business revenues. And custom insights and tools play a key role here," commented NPAW chief sales officer Ruben Senor-Megias. "With the NPAW Suite, Sportradar and its clients can tailor the state-of-the-art capabilities of the platform to their specific monitoring, organizational, and branding requirements to make the most of their data."
