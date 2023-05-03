Remastering the classic Robot Wars and bringing it to a wider audience, Mech TV has announced the launch of its Mech+ free ad-supported streaming (FAST) channel in the UK, Ireland, Netherlands & Nordics on the Rakuten TV streaming platform.
Launched a year ago on Web, iOS and Android, Mech+ is dedicated to bringing viewers the best in science, engineering, and robotics content. Mech+ also has ambitious plans as it enters its second year with further FAST channel launches, expansion into overseas territories and new content all in the pipeline.
The channel offers audiences 24/7 access to 10 seasons and over 160 episodes of the iconic robot combat competition series that sees amateur and professional roboteers clash with destructive remote-controlled robots in a steel arena patrolled by the legendary House Robots. These include Sir Killalot (pictured), Matilda and Dead Metal who keep the competitors in check.
Other titles on the channel will include Olympic-style robot competition Techno Games, automotive reality show Car Warriors and Rescue Robots, a children’s show featuring robots performing explorative missions.
“Launching on Rakuten TV is fantastic, it is one of the largest FAST channel networks and has been a joy to work with,” said Tom Burton, senior sales manager, Mech+. “We’ve been delighted with the success on FAST with our other partners. Our mission is to reach all Robot Wars fans and show them there are plenty more robotics and engineering action shows out there. This is a huge achievement for us and we can’t wait to build on it.”
