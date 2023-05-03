After gaining noticeable velocity over the last couple of year or so, the global free ad-supported streaming (FAST) industry is set for further acceleration says analyst Digital TV Research with revenues for TV series and films set to reach $18 billion in 2028, triple those of 2022.
In the Global FAST Forecasts report, the analyst defines FAST revenues are defined as advertising from online linear channels and forming part of its overall AVOD revenue calculations.
By region, the study shows the US will contribute 55% to the 2028 total, down from 67% in 2022. The country is projected to add nearly $6 billion between 2022 and 2028, representing half of the world’s $12 billion additional revenues. The UK is set to be in second place in 2028 drawing $909 million, followed by South Korea $876 million; Germany, $663 million; India, $653 million; Canada, $50^ million; and Brazil with $$438 million.
By platform, the study expects the FAST market to remain fragmented. Pluto TV, Roku Channel and Samsung TV Plus are forecast to account for half the global total by 2028.
Pluto TV is singled out for attention in the Global FAST Forecasts report, with the study noting that the service will likely continue its international expansion. Its global revenues are projected to reach $4.2 billion by 2028, almost quadruple those in 2022.
