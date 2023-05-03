As part of its strategy to get more sport in front of more fans, and cement the reputation that it says it has as the home of women’s football, boxing and fight sports, Dazn Group has today announced the launch of two new global FAST channels: DAZN Combat and DAZN Women’s Football.
The new arrivals come hot on the heels of the launch of the Dazn Rise FAST channel in Germany and Austria in March, a free, ad-supported 24/7 channel in Germany and Austria dedicated to women’s sport.
The new DAZN Combat is said to give fans front row seats to action across boxing and MMA, including live events, highlights, legendary archive fights, documentaries and much more. Dazn will show live boxing events as well as re-runs and documentaries from Dazn’s roster of boxing and combat properties. These including Matchroom Boxing, Golden Boy and MF & DAZN: X Series and combat sports including the PFL Archive, Ansgar Fighting League, Naciones MMA, Muay Thai for Life, Primetime Wrestling, KOK, MMA Bushido, Dream Boxing.
DAZN Women’s Football is billed as “the perfect destination for any women’s football fan.” It offers elite competitions including the UEFA Women’s Champions League (UWCL), Finetwork Liga F as well as archives, behind-the-scenes access and highlights of the best moments. The channel will also show documentaries, including EQUALS, a six-part documentary series putting viewers one-on-one with some of the top stars in the women's game like never before and The Game that Changed Football, a film about the historic UWCL Clásico between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF in front of a sold-out Camp Nou in March 2022.
Outside Dazn’s core territories LG will be carrying the channels globally on LG Channels in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, France and Australia. Samsung TV Plus will also be distributing the DAZN Women’s Football Channel in Australia and New Zealand and VIDAA will carry both channels in Australia, Brazil and Mexico. Other partners will be brought on board following the launch, increasing the reach in more territories.
Commenting on the new services, Veronica Diquattro, CEO global markets Dazn said: “Dazn is the home of women’s football, boxing and fight sports globally. We are committed to increasing the global presence of these sports in markets across the world and the channels will help even more sports fans have greater access to top-tier sports rights across the globe. We already have an impressive rights portfolio of global rights properties in non-core markets and the global FAST channels highlight our commitment to provide frictionless, anytime, anywhere sports entertainment to passionate fans.”
“In our commitment to deliver premium sports channels to Samsung TV Plus, I am thrilled to announce our partnership with Dazn for the launch of DAZN’s Women’s Football channel on Samsung TV Plus Australia and New Zealand,” added Samsung TV Plus head of business development Daniel Palmisano regarding the launch. “Now fans will be able to enjoy all the excitement of women’s football including the best football competitions live from around the world, on our growing platform.”
"The user base of LG Channels in Europe has tripled in the last year, thanks to availability of a growing number of channels," said Chris Jo, senior vice-president of platform business at LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. “With the addition of Dazn's popular sports channels we expect more LG TV customers in Europe can enjoy their favourite game on the big screen at home."
